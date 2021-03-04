Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen cops shock fine for riding electric scooter

by Natasha Emeck
4th Mar 2021 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been slapped with a $316 fine for riding on his personal electric scooter at the Darwin Waterfront.

Darwin mum Kathy Zaf took to Facebook to vent her frustrations after her 16-year-old son was handed a $316 fine by rangers at the Darwin Waterfront on Tuesday for riding his electric scooter.

"They told him the orange scooters were only allowed because that company has a permit, but private scooters are prohibited," she said.

"Apparently, these things have to be registered in the Northern Territory, but they actually cannot be registered, so they're only allowed to be written on like private property."

A teenager has copped a $316 fine for riding an electric scooter at the Darwin Waterfront. Picture: Facebook
A teenager has copped a $316 fine for riding an electric scooter at the Darwin Waterfront. Picture: Facebook

Darwin Waterfront Corporation's general manager Sam Burke addressed the situation on ABC Darwin on Thursday morning.

"Personal motor scooters, other than the Neuron hire scooters, are classified as motor vehicles under Territory legislation, so they require registration," he said.

"If they're not registered, that's sort of a matter for the police and transport, but for within the Waterfront municipality, we have a rule that you cannot operate a motor vehicle within the public domain without permission.

"The Neuron scooters have permission as part of the NTG and city of Darwin trial, which we've accepted as well, but for private motor scooters, they're not allowed and subject to infringement."Mr Burke claimed the 16-year-old had also been given two pervious warnings about riding his scooter before being issued the fine.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen cops shock $316 fine for riding electric scooter at waterfront

crime electric scooter teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        Premium Content Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        News Bundaberg couple Ian and Sandy Hatton share the story of their business and what they believe the government should do to make it easier on the wedding industry amid...

        SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        Premium Content SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        News It’s been doing business for just three days but the owner of a new local eatery...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        Premium Content Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        News The two CQ projects were awarded at total of more than $2.1m in joint Queensland...