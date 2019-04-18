Menu
Teenager Daniel Morcombe was taken after a bus failed to pick him up at an undesignated bus stop.
FARE SNUB: Teens abuse ‘Daniel Morcombe policy’

by CLOE READ
18th Apr 2019 7:14 AM
TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey has announced a fare evasion roundtable after revealing 1.53 million public transport trips have been taken free of charge.

Mr Bailey said there was an increase in young patrons abusing the "Daniel Morcombe policy" for a free ride.

"There were 182.3 million trips taken on public transport in southeast Queensland in the last financial year."

Mr Bailey said free rides had almost doubled.

"We're often getting teenagers who will get on a bus and just tell a driver they don't have to pay and, if they try to do anything about it, they'll lose their jobs. That's really unreasonable and entirely unacceptable."

Last month, there was $25 million in lost revenue from fare evasions. But Mr Bailey ruled out scrapping the policy brought about after Daniel Morcombe's disappearance.

Transport and Main Roads passenger transport services general manager Martin Bradshaw said they did not want a child to be left behind, but understood the frustration of drivers. TransLink also said that the top contributing factor of bus driver assaults was conflict over fares, at 88 per cent.

buses daniel morcombe teens

