Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Brendan's College Year 11 student Rhys Yore died in a single-vehicle accident at Yeppoon in January.
St Brendan's College Year 11 student Rhys Yore died in a single-vehicle accident at Yeppoon in January.
News

Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

Darryn Nufer
22nd Apr 2021 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is due to face a Rockhampton court in June after being charged in relation to the car crash which killed St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore.

Rhys, 16, was a passenger in a car that crashed on Appleton Drive at Yeppoon on January 21.

Rhys was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger had chest and abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old male had been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, and one count of driving a vehicle between 11pm and 5am without a certificate of exemption.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in a Rockhampton court again on June 2.

rhys yore st brendan's college student
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The plumber who built a $25m empire

        Premium Content The plumber who built a $25m empire

        Business After being told his business idea was hopeless, a Queensland plumber has defied the odds to build a $25m empire.

        GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

        Premium Content GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

        News Dayzee’s Kombi Coffee will be at many upcoming events around the Bundaberg region.

        BUDGET CRISIS: North Burnett council broke by 2025

        Premium Content BUDGET CRISIS: North Burnett council broke by 2025

        Council News ‘We need to tell you everything’: North Burnett council comes clean in an emotional...

        Sick and twisted dad’s year of raping his teen daughter

        Premium Content Sick and twisted dad’s year of raping his teen daughter

        Crime Gladstone man jailed for raping his daughter in Murruma Downs