Teen charged over brutal home invasion

Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack. Picture: ABC

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a horrific home invasion - allegedly carried out by masked attackers armed with baseball bats and knives - which left a man dead inside his home in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police would not specify what type of injury the man sustained in Monday's horrific attack when asked by news.com.au, only that the 60-year-old received a "serious injury to his arm".

The force said officers were called to the scene at Lake Macquarie early on Monday morning.

Upon arriving at the home on Lonus Avenue at Whitebridge about 2.30am, they found the victim who was treated at the scene by paramedics.

However, he died at John Hunter Hospital just a short time later.

Detectives will allege three people - with their faces covered and armed with baseball bats and knives - broke into the home and attacked the man in his bedroom.

The man's two brothers were home at the time but were not injured.

Lake Macquarie Superintendent Daniel Sullivan told news.com.au the brothers were awake at the time of the attack and were assisting police with injuries.

Supt Sullivan said officers were looking after their welfare.

"The victim is known to police and that's a line of inquiry we are pursuing," Mr Sullivan said.

The 60-year-old victim answered the door, he said.

"There is evidence that he answered the door, which would suggest he was awake at the time," he added. "We were told assailants entered the home and then went into the deceased man's bedroom."

This morning, NSW Police revealed that officers arrested a 19-year-old man at a home on Warners Bay Road, Charlestown, about 8.45am yesterday.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with murder.

Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack.

Detectives have also established Strike Force Lacrozia to investigate the man's death and are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.

The alleged murderer was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.