Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a moving ute. A teenager has been charged following her death.
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a moving ute. A teenager has been charged following her death.
Crime

Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

by Torny Miller
3rd Apr 2021 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a ute west of Toowoomba.

Police said a 23-year-old Linthorpe woman was riding in the back of the ute along Springvale Rd, Springvale overnight, when she fell out and was fatally injured.

A Cooroy man, 19, has subsequently been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and drive with a person in part of vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

accident crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

        Premium Content Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

        News The Bundaberg student hopes to use her voice to help those who need it most by becoming a journalist

        STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Premium Content STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Crime Do you have information that can help police with their investigations?

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Stork couples’ lifetime commitment

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Stork couples’ lifetime commitment

        News Australia’s only species of stork used be known as the Jabiru, but was renamed...

        SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        News Wondering what’s open over Easter? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the...