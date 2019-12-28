Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

by Emily Halloran
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a knife at security guards and kicking two police officers in the head at a busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre yesterday.

Police were called to Australia Fair Shopping Centre, on Marine Parade in Southport, at 10.45am.

It is alleged the 13-year-old teen was causing a disturbance and when the centre's security guards became involved, he produced a knife and made threats.

The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden
The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden

Police attended and arrested the boy.

It is alleged while they were putting him into the police car, he became violent and kicked two officers in the head.

The teen has been charged with armed to cause fear, wilful damage, obstruct to police, and two counts of assault to police.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks juvenile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg set for lowest rainfall since records started

        premium_icon Bundaberg set for lowest rainfall since records started

        News With only four days left of the year Bundaberg is highly likely to break a very bleak record as the driest year ever recorded.

        The top council issues that shaped our year

        premium_icon The top council issues that shaped our year

        News THE NewsMail looks at 10 of the key Bundaberg Regional Council issues of 2019.

        New Year blows in, but no rain

        premium_icon New Year blows in, but no rain

        News Despite January being in the middle of the wet season, the climate outlook doesn’t...

        Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        premium_icon Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        News Theft, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed...