Teen caught with ice for third time but no conviction

A Bundy teen has been caught with ice.

STELLA Spencer has escaped having convictions recorded after being caught three times with ice.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to five drug charges and three counts of failing to appear before court.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said Spencer was caught with methylamphetamine and morphine at Bargara in September she also had clip seal bags and a glass pipe.

Spencer was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation, no conviction recorded due to her youth and rehabilitation potential.