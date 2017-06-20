Teen caught after stealing bag and bank card

A BUNDABERG woman has praised the quick actions of police after her purse was stolen and bank cards used.

The woman took to social media on Saturday saying she had "stupidly left my car unlocked while working with an elderly client” when an opportunistic thief struck.

She said the thief had gone on a spree using pay wave.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said the Bundaberg Police Beat responded to a report regarding alleged fraudulent use of a bank card on Friday.

Investigations revealed the card was initially in a purse which had allegedly been stolen from a car in Vandenberg St, Avenell Heights between 12.30 to 2.30pm that day.

The card owner was contacted by police and confirmed their card had been stolen.

Detectives from Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted further inquiries and were able to locate the stolen purse and return it to the owner the next day.

A 14-year-old from Avenell Heights was charged with one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and receiving tainted property.

The woman went on to say "brilliant police work and for this reason I think Bundy cops are tops”.

Snr Const Loftus said investigations were continuing in relation to the matter.

Police thank the staff members who became suspicious of the attempted transaction and the action taken to contact police.