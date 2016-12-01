31°
Teen bum grabber in court

Carolyn Archer
| 1st Dec 2016 5:04 PM

A TEENAGER who targeted women in the Bundaberg CBD, riding up from behind them on his bike before slapping, pinching or groping them on the bottom, has faced court.

The 19-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Bundaberg District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault, one count of making child exploitation material, one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and the summary offence of making recordings in public.

Crown prosecutor Mel Wilson told the court in April 2015 the then 17-year-old set up his mobile phone in a bathroom and recorded a 12-year-old family friend naked and washing herself in the shower.

Ms Wilson said a year later during a two-week period, the accused got on his bike and squeezed or pinched the buttocks of six women and a nine-year-old girl as he rode past them.

His victims included a 22-year-old administration officer, a 32-year-old medical assistant, a 27-year-old Dutch national, and the school girl, who was leaning down to put an item into her school bag when she was pinched hard on the backside.

Ms Wilson described the teen as a "sexual pervert” who acted in a manner to his explore his own sexual fantasies.

She said while the touching was on the lower lever of sexual assault, "woman have the right yo feel safe walking the streets”.

Defence barrister Stephen Courtney told the court his client had been diagnosed with ADHD and had learning difficulties which saw him complete part of his high school education in a special education unit.

He said his level of maturity was younger than his age and since being charged, his client had not re-offended.

In sentencing the teenager, Judge Leanne Clare told him his offending would have caused considerable distress to the victims, especially the young girl.

She sentenced him to 80 hours community service and placed him on probation for two-and-a-half years.

Judge Clare also used her discretion not to record a conviction, saying doing so would have a significant impact on a young man who already faced a number of challenges.

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg magistrates court sexual assault

