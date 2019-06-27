Teen broke in, busted man's lip with full beer can

A COURT has heard of the moment a terrified man called police for help as a teenage boy broke into his home and assaulted him with a beer can.

The Bundaberg District Court heard the 18-year-old defendant had earlier threatened the man after an argument at the Childers skate park. Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern said on March 15, last year, the two became involved in a physical altercation over items that had allegedly been stolen.

"The defendant yelled out '.22 in ya head, I'm going to f--king kill you, I'm coming to your house in the morning',” Ms Ahern said.

She said the complainant went home and was on the phone to police when the defendant showed up at his house with three other men. The court heard the defendant kicked in the back door, ripped off the mesh screen and entered the house.

Once inside, the defendant threw a full can of beer at the complainant which split his lip and knocked the phone out of his hand. The defendant then smashed the phone.

The complainant ran into a bedroom but was followed by the men and repeatedly punched and hit. He escaped the house and the men fled.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said her client, who had limited history, denied the gun threat. She said her client's brother had allegedly stolen speakers and was using them at the skate park when an argument started.

She said he was a proud indigenous man who had been raised in traditional ways in the bush. The court heard he was the subject of a neglectful upbringing where he was led to believe the white man was the enemy.

Ms Bain said he had been diagnosed with PTSD from childhood trauma, but had turned himself around in light of becoming a father. The defendant told the court he was remorseful and would never appear before the courts again.

Judge Leanne Clare said the defendant and his mates had visited the complainant "in the flavour of intimidation and punishment”. He was sentenced to an intensive correction order with a two-year parole period from June 20.