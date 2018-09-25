Teen breaks 34-year-old record in 200m for her age group

FAST STARTER: Kharla Hills broke a 34 year-old athletics record for Bundaberg with a blistering time in the 200m.

ATHLETICS: Eyes on the prize.

Crouched down at the top of the 200m bend, ready and set for the gun, there was just one thing on Kharla Hills' mind - to break the record for her age group.

The 14-year-old took to the track on September 7, the second day of the Wide Bay School Trials and was determined to break the 200m record for her age group which was 25.90.

Flying around the track, Hills said she broke the 34-year-old record with a time of 25.50.

"I just wanted to beat the record because it was pretty capable for me,” she said.

The young sprinter said she was proud to have achieved the feat others have failed to accomplish in the last three decades.

Hills said she had been doing athletics since she was six years old and trains five days a week.

"It's fun and you get to meet new people,” she said.

One of her coaches, Rebecca Jenner said Hills was the "best 14-year-old female 200m runner to ever come through Wide Bay”.

Jenner has been her coach for about three years and said she was ecstatic to see Hills break the record.

While evidently leading the local competition in the 200m, Hills isn't just a sprinter.

She said her favoured events where 400m and triple jump.

The skilled track and field athlete also took out the Age Champion for 14 Years Girl at the meet. A proud mother, Sharon Hills said she'd never seen her daughter so determined in a race.

"She was fighting for that 200m, (after) narrowly missing those other two records,” her mum said.

"Her personal best was 26.1 so it was very doable that she could do it, so (it was) determination I suppose.

"That particular day she had six events on - 100, 200, 400, 800, long jump and triple jump - she won all of them but the 800m.”

Mrs Hills said it was her success in running at school that prompted them to sign her up to a club when she was younger.

With high hopes of making it on to the podium at the up-coming event and fingers crossed she can secure herself a spot in the Queensland team, Hills said she hopes to continue track and field events in the future. Hills will compete in October next.