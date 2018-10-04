Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boy sexually assaulted in front yard

by Angelo Risso
4th Oct 2018 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 13-year-old boy has allegedly been sexually assaulted in his Sydney front yard, with a man arrested and charged.

The alleged incident occurred at the boy's home last Friday, having reportedly met the man online earlier that day. The 40-year-old man allegedly approached the teen in the front yard, pushed him to the ground and sexually assaulted him.

A short time later, police say the boy's mother came to his aid, with the man running to his vehicle and driving away.

Police duly searched a Kellyville Ridge property on Sunday, arresting the man and charging with him sexual intercourse without consent. He will next appear at Penrith Local Court today.

front yard sexual assault teenage boy

Top Stories

    Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    premium_icon Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    Offbeat AN ABORIGNAL elder has aired questions regarding the newly-resurfaced Taribelang language.

    • 4th Oct 2018 7:31 AM
    OUTBREAK: Deadly parvovirus detected at Bundaberg's pound

    OUTBREAK: Deadly parvovirus detected at Bundaberg's pound

    Breaking Council suspects litter of puppies responsible

    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    premium_icon Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    News '...it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that'

    Local Partners