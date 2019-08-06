Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 14-year-old boy was last seen at a Southport school about 2.30pm yesterday.
The 14-year-old boy was last seen at a Southport school about 2.30pm yesterday.
News

Teen boy missing from Coast school

by Emily Halloran
6th Aug 2019 1:01 PM

A TEENAGE boy is yet to be found after he was reported as missing after leaving a Gold Coast school yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was last seen leaving an educational facility on Anne Street at Southport about 2.30pm.

He was last seen wearing a blue school uniform polo shirt and maroon shorts.

The teenager, who resides in Ashmore, has been described as Pacific Islander, approximately 170 centimetres tall, slim build, short dark hair, brown eyes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and said it is out of character.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Man not 'mastermind' behind bobcat and boat theft

    premium_icon Man not 'mastermind' behind bobcat and boat theft

    Crime A MAN who used his tilt-tray to assist another man in stealing a boat and Bobcat from a Burnett Heads property has been ordered to complete community service.

    Mine faces $800, 000 lawsuit for workplace negligence

    premium_icon Mine faces $800, 000 lawsuit for workplace negligence

    News A worker sustained severe injuries that left him unable to work

    Cold snap set to see temperatures plummet in Bundy

    premium_icon Cold snap set to see temperatures plummet in Bundy

    Weather More cool weather is on the way for Bundaberg

    Firefighters called to vegetation fire in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Firefighters called to vegetation fire in Bundaberg

    News Crews were called to Kirby's Wall at 3am this morning