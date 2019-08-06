Teen boy missing from Coast school

The 14-year-old boy was last seen at a Southport school about 2.30pm yesterday.

A TEENAGE boy is yet to be found after he was reported as missing after leaving a Gold Coast school yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was last seen leaving an educational facility on Anne Street at Southport about 2.30pm.

He was last seen wearing a blue school uniform polo shirt and maroon shorts.

The teenager, who resides in Ashmore, has been described as Pacific Islander, approximately 170 centimetres tall, slim build, short dark hair, brown eyes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and said it is out of character.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.