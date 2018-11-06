Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen shot in stomach

by Angelo Risso
6th Nov 2018 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm after the weekend shooting of Sydney teenager.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday following an incident a day earlier, when emergency services were called to a Grose Vale home to find an 18-year-old man suffering a bullet wound to the abdomen.

The suspect has been charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely, and was granted conditional bail to appear before Windsor Local Court next week.

grose vale shooting teen

Top Stories

    Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    premium_icon Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

    News IN THE last two years more than $116 million has been blown on the pokies in Bundy, and the staggering amount continues to climb.

    Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    premium_icon Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    News Tributes flow for family ripped apart by fatal crash

    Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    premium_icon Water quality closes popular Bargara lagoon

    Environment Water quality has dropped significantly in the past two weeks

    Bundy focus: Fashion fit for the Cup

    premium_icon Bundy focus: Fashion fit for the Cup

    News IT'S the race that stops a nation ... time to look the part

    Local Partners