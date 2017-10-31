Teen boy charged with knifepoint robbery in Bundaberg

ARMED ROBBERY: Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the alleged offender was not known to the victim.

UPDATE: Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with armed robbery after a woman was allegedly robbed at knifepoint on Monday night.

A 26-year-old woman was walking along Station St, North Bundaberg, when two teens approached her with a knife about 11.15pm.

The offenders allegedly stole the woman's mobile phone.

Bundaberg Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said no one was injured and the offenders were not known to the woman.

"We were able to identify the suspects at the time,” he said.

"We are following up the investigation and taking statements today.”

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

