Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

A TEENAGER has been taken to Bowen Hospital after they were bitten on the face by a dog.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to a Bowen property about 5.10pm.

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said police were still on scene but could be waiting for council representatives to arrive.

He said it did not look like there was any criminal behaviour involved.