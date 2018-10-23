Teen behind 34-officer man hunt pleads guilty

A MAN who sparked a three-hour manhunt after escaping police custody earlier this year has been granted immediate parole eligibility.

Preston Donald-Zane Quakawoot, 18, pleaded guilty to four charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday including escape from custody, enter dwelling with intent by break at night and obstructing police.

The court heard the most serious of the charges, break and enter, was only considered the worst of the four offences only because the victim had been sleeping in her bedroom when Quakawoot entered.

Late on April 8 at Ayr, the man was rifling through a sleeping victim's room when she woke and screamed.

Quakawoot ran out of the house and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

Quakawoot's fingerprints were later found all over the victim's jewellery box, although nothing was stolen before he fled.

Less than two months later, police were called to a private disturbance at a unit in Bundaberg late on June 4.

When officers arrived, Quakawoot was hiding under a mattress stacked on top of another mattress.

As police tried to arrest him, the teen rolled on to his stomach and locked his arms. He also dug his heels into the ground and tried to push backwards and headbutt an officer.

He was remanded in custody by a Bundaberg magistrate the following day, which is when he ran from police and jumped over multiple fences on Woongarra St. A three-hour manhunt ensued, involving 34 officers and two police dogs.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer argued his client was young and had good prospects of rehabilitation, given he was not a drinker or into drugs.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced the teen to 11 months in prison for the break and enter, one month for the escape and immediate parole eligibility. He was also fined $150 for obstructing police, and convictions were recorded.