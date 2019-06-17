Teen bag snatcher back behind bars

A TEENAGER who tried to steal an elderly woman's handbag has been resentenced to one month in jail.

Bundaberg District Court was told the 18-year-old, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced by Judge Leanne Clare to two-and-a-half years probation and 80 hours of community service on December 1, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern said the when the teenager tried to steal the lady's handbag she fell, causing injury.

He then continued to steal a donation jar.

"He has a lack of compliance to orders... and he has failed to report on four occasions,” Ms Ahern said.

"In relation to the community service order, the defendant was unable to complete that order because he was subject a conditional release order.

"He had completed 48.5 hours of community service between December 1, 3016 and October 13, 2017.”

The teenager appeared in the dock due to being in custody for the past six months for an offence committed as an adult.

A warrant was issued on August 22, 2018, and he had been remanded since December 31, 2018.

"He has continued to offend,” Ms Ahern said.

"He is set to be released on June 16, 2019, regarding the adult order with parole to be served until Mar 28, 2020.”

He was supported by his younger brother, who was living with friends while his older brother was incarcerated.

Defence barrister Simone Bain told the court heard the teenager's younger brother found their father when he died of a heart attack in November 2017.

"Since then they have become homeless. The defendant doesn't have any support here in Bundaberg,” Ms Bain said.

"But when released he plans to go and live with his mother in Gladstone until he can establish himself.”

Ms Bain said the defendant was ready to turn a new leaf.

"He made it clear this cycle of being charged, being dealt with and serving terms of imprisonment was not the way he wanted to lead the rest of his life,” she said.

"He has assured us he wouldn't be seeing us again. He's never held a licence but he wants to get his licence, he wants to stay our of trouble, establish himself and get work.”

The court heard the teenager had abused drugs since his father's death, but said since being in custody had felt better.

Judge Clare remembered sentencing the defendant the first time and said the most important items of probation were to stop offending and to comply with the directions of a case worker.

"Unfortunately you didn't manage to do either of those things,” she said.

"Even though you assured me you would comply, you did not.

"You did some of your community service work, about half, but you didn't really try to apply yourself under that order.

"Since you've turned 18 you've accumulated other offences and I think the law has caught up with you for offences you committed when younger.

"It is not just disappointing but it is depressing to think you have thrown away the opportunity I gave you back in 2016.”

Judge Clare said in the circumstances, the defendant deserved to be resentenced.

"Your little brother is here to support you. You have not been a very good role model and that is something you really need to step up for - your brother needs you,” she said.

"If you want any life in the future, now is the time to change properly and seriously.”

The defendant was resentenced to six months imprisonment with a parole release date of July 13, 2019.