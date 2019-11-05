Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering head wounds in an RTC.
A man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering head wounds in an RTC.
Health

Teen badly hurt: Car hits power pole, which splits in two

Rhylea Millar
5th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered head injuries after he crashed his car into a power pole.

The single-vehicle crash occurred between 1.30am and 1.50am, when the 19-year-old male from Innes Park and single occupant of the silver Toyota Corolla hit a power pole on Elliot Heads Rd in Windermere.

A spokesperson from QAS said the impact from the accident split the pole in half.

The man sustained head wounds and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

After providing a roadside breath test, the reading was positive.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        premium_icon Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        News WITH enough drugs for one hell of a celebration, Aaron James Fritz’s Christmas festivities came to an abrupt halt.

        • 5th Nov 2019 8:10 AM
        Exclusive: Pacific Tug project finally gets go-ahead

        premium_icon Exclusive: Pacific Tug project finally gets go-ahead

        News New site will be significant competitor in Qld marine industry

        ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...

        REVEALED: All Bundy state schools to get air con

        premium_icon REVEALED: All Bundy state schools to get air con

        News Air con for every Bundy state school student announced