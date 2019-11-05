Teen badly hurt: Car hits power pole, which splits in two
A MAN has suffered head injuries after he crashed his car into a power pole.
The single-vehicle crash occurred between 1.30am and 1.50am, when the 19-year-old male from Innes Park and single occupant of the silver Toyota Corolla hit a power pole on Elliot Heads Rd in Windermere.
A spokesperson from QAS said the impact from the accident split the pole in half.
The man sustained head wounds and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.
After providing a roadside breath test, the reading was positive.