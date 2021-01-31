Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
News

Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital in a helicopter after he was hurt badly in a motorcycle crash at 7.07pm on Friday night.

Paramedics assessed a male patient at a private address in Mt Beppo after it was reported he had crashed his bike while attempting to perform a jump.

LOCAL NEWS: Hailstorm damaged homes to be assessed three months on

LOCAL NEWS: Night at the circus ruined after family's shocking discovery

The patient suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg.

He was rushed to Esk Hospital but then airlifted from there to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

bike crash mt beppo
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Premium Content Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that parts of southeast Queensland could be hit by severe thunderstorms today.

        • 31st Jan 2021 12:13 PM
        ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        Premium Content ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        News During her visit the Minister will exchange ideas and insights with small business...

        PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        News The rain held off for Bundaberg’s first race day of 2021.

        PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        News From Bourbong St to Barolin St, Bundy’s well known streetscapes haven’t always...