Teen avoids time behind bars after attack

Jacob Thomas Sammon was given immediate parole after he and two others attacked two Chilean men in Bundaberg. Photo: Social Media

A COURT has heard how a Chilean man had to leave Australia because he was fearful of his safety after being attacked in Bundaberg's CBD.

The man, as well as his friend, were attacked while walking along Quay St in October last year.

Jacob Thomas Sammon, 19, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to four offences including two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company, common assault and wilful damage.

Legal officer instructed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Luke Smoothy told the court Sammon and his two co-offenders were walking in the opposite direction of the victims.

The court heard the trio were antagonistic towards the two Chilean men and asked them if they wanted a fight.

Mr Smoothy said the victims tried to de-escalate the situation but were slapped, punched and kicked by Sammon and the two other men he was with.

He said the victims were outnumbered and their attackers were getting the better of the fight.

Mr Smoothy said a third man then tried to intervene and break up the fight but was punched in the jaw.

Sammon was seen on CCTV throwing the man's phone to the ground and causing it to smash.

The offenders were caught by police soon after.

Mr Smoothy said the man who was injured the worst sustained a broken nose.

He said one of the victims felt insecure and left the country after the attack.

Mr Smoothy told the court Sammon was currently subject to a community service order but his compliance had been mixed.

Sammon's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client left home between the age of 14 and 15 after his relationship with his mother strained.

Mr Larter said Sammon's relationship with his mother had since been mended.

He said Sammon intended to move to Mackay in the next year to take up work opportunities.

Mr Larter said his client didn't have a reasonable excuse for not complying with his community service order.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account Sammon's plea of guilty and accepted it came at a timely opportunity.

Judge Rosengren also took into account Sammon's criminal history and that the offence was committed while he was in the company of two other people.

She also took into account Sammon's poor compliance with his community service order.

Judge Rosengren warned Sammon that if he offended again, he would end up in jail.

Sammon received a head sentence of six months imprisonment with immediate parole.

He was also ordered to complete two years of probation.

"If you put one foot out of place you will be taken to prison," she said.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.