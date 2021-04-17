Teen avoids jail after repeatedly punching partner in face

A man has avoided jail time after he repeatedly punched his former partner in the face and hit her with a broom handle.

A man has avoided jail time after he repeatedly punched his former partner in the face and hit her with a broom handle.

A court has heard how a man repeatedly punched his former partner and hit her with a broomstick, in what was described as an “extremely serious” example of domestic violence.

The 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence offence and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

On the night of October 24 last year the man and the victim were sitting in their bedroom when an argument broke out between the pair.

The man accused the victim of being unfaithful and grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the face multiple times.

The victim told him to stop and moved away from him before locking herself in the nearby bathroom.

A short time later the man unlocked the bathroom door and grabbed the victim by the hair, dragging her back into the bedroom.

The argument continued before the man grabbed a broomstick handle and hit the victim to her back.

The victim then laid on the ground in an attempt to get the assault to stop.

The following morning the victim went to the Police Station to report the incident and officers saw bruising on her face and back.

In early December police spoke with the man who made full admissions and told officers he was “just angry and frustrated with the victim”.

He then failed to go to the police station to give his identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court the assault was a “serious example” of domestic violence that involved actual violence.

She said the man did not have any criminal or traffic history to put to the court.

However, she said because violence was involved a period of imprisonment was within range and was not a last resort.

“Not only has he assaulted her a first time, he’s then gone back and dragged her out of the bathroom and caused further injuries to her with that broomstick,” she said.

The man’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client was still young and the man and the victim were no longer together.

Mr James said his client had been drinking prior to the incident but couldn’t say exactly how many he’d had.

He said his client made full admissions to the offence.

Mr James submitted to the court a more long term approach that tied his client to corrective services to get help could be imposed.

He submitted his client could be subject to a dual probation and community service order to help him with a behavioural change program.

Mr James said his client needed to learn new behaviours in terms of his relationships.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and the facts of the case, as well as submissions made by Mr James.

Mr Moloney also took into account the man was still young and had no history before the courts.

He said while the man was young and remorseful, the offending was “extremely serious” and he needed to learn that what he had done was “unacceptable”.

“You need to learn that what you’ve done is utterly unacceptable,” he said.

The man was ordered to complete 18 months of probation with an added condition to complete the men’s behavioural change program or one similar.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and to pay the victim $500 in compensation for the pain and suffering.

Convictions were recorded.

More stories

Man used crowbar to threaten woman in front of children

Man threatened to burn woman’s house, threw rocks at dog

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards