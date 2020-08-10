Teen arrested over alleged dangerous driving spree

Police have arrested a teenager they allege drove dangerously across the Sunshine Coast while evading police.

A teenager is alleged to have evaded police for hours, driving erratically and dangerously across the Sunshine Coast before police arrested him Friday night.

Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the alleged offender, 19, was reported to have driven a Mitsubishi Magna without number plates across Kunda Park, Steve Irwin Way and Gloucester Rd, Buderim.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police would allege the teenager drove dangerously on the Steve Irwin Way, Glenview and other locations on Friday July 8.

He said police alleged the dangerous driving included driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic, and causing motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Sen Sgt Edwards said at least three witnesses had observed the man in the Magna driving at "excessive" speeds across the region.

"We received reports of the Mitsubishi being driven dangerously and erratically in various locations, particularly Kunda Park and Glenview on the Bruce Highway," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"There were reports he was overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road before the road policing unit stopped him.

"There was no tyre deflation device used but he was doing excessive speeds and the vehicle had no number plates.

"It's needless to say with these driving habits, someone could have been killed. Fortunately he saw sense and pulled over."

Sen Sgt Edwards said police eventually stopped the alleged offender at Fishermans Rd where he was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected, one of possessing a dangerous drug and one of failing to dispose of something used in relation to a drug.

Sen Sgt Edwards said police have contacted witnesses and would object to bail if the alleged offender applied.