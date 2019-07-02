Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen allegedly swindled thousands from theme park

by Chris McMahon
2nd Jul 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast teenager has been arrested after she allegedly swindled one of our most popular theme parks out of an eye-watering amount of money.

Police arrested the 19-year-old woman in late June following a lengthy investigation into the worker, who it will be alleged was operating a cash register at Sea World and stole around $19,000 over a five month period.

In a statement Gold Coast police said they would allege the teen was stealing large sums of cash, before being arrested on June 23.

"Following an investigation by the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch a woman was arrested and charged on Sunday June 23, 2019 after money was stolen from a business at Main Beach," the statement read.

Sea World
Sea World

"It is alleged a woman who had been employed at the business had been stealing large sums of money from the cash register during her shifts between December 1, 2018 and April 6, 2019.

"It is alleged the woman stole around $19,000.

"A 19-year-old Labrador woman has been charged with stealing as a clerk and is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on July 22, 2019."

If you have any information about crime on the Gold Coast, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast sea world

Top Stories

    MYSTERY RIDER: Do you know who the man in black is?

    premium_icon MYSTERY RIDER: Do you know who the man in black is?

    Crime BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the rider of a black coloured motorcycle.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 3:01 PM
    WATCH: Crash keeps Bruce closed indefinitely

    premium_icon WATCH: Crash keeps Bruce closed indefinitely

    Breaking The Bruce Highway will remain closed for the rest of the day

    Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    premium_icon Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    Crime Bundaberg man charged over death of Bowen man in 1976

    How girls are calling the shots at the Confraternity

    premium_icon How girls are calling the shots at the Confraternity

    News Female role in boys' sport event

    • 2nd Jul 2019 2:48 PM