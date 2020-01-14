Teen allegedly hid 1000 capsules inside her

A TEENAGE girl and a 24-year-old female bartender have faced court on charges of concealing multiple MDMA capsules internally at a music festival.

Ngan Vy Bui, 18, who allegedly concealed 1000 MDMA capsules internally and in her bra and was allegedly carrying the drug ketamine at the Epik 2019 festival appeared briefly in court.

And 24-year-old Stacey Lea Martin, who was caught concealing 79 MDMA caps internally in layers of condoms, heat-sealed packaging and resealable bags at the same event, has pleaded guilty in the same court.

Further, a 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to having 269 MDMA capsules concealed in his underwear inside a condom.

Ms Bui was arrested just after midnight at the Epik music festival at Sydney Olympic Park last December allegedly with 800 MDMA caps in her bra and 200 internally.

Ms Bui, who is charged with supplying an indictable and commercial quantity of MDMA and of possessing .55g of ketamine faces a potential jail sentence if found guilty.

Dressed in black, the Ryde teen entered no pleas in Burwood Local Court, after which she donned a hoodie and rushed from the courthouse.

Stacey Lea Martin, 24, has pleaded guilty to supplying 79 capsules of an indictable but less than commercial quantity of MDMA she concealed internally.

Stock image of Epik Music Festival. Picture: Transport for NSW

According to police facts tendered in court, the Hunter Valley woman was stopped by police with drug detection dogs as she approached the entry gates of the Epik event about 6.45pm on December 14.

After admitting she had drugs concealed internally, Martin was taken away and strip searched during which a condom which appeared to hold capsules containing off-white powder was removed.

Martin told police she had offered friends prior to the event to take caps of MDMA inside "for everyone and that she would receive a few free for doing so".

However, when police unwrapped the packaging during their interview with Martin, they found layers of condoms and two layers of plastic heat-sealed packaging.

Within that packaging were two separate resealable plastic bags, one with 50 capsules and the other with 29 capsules.

Inside each of the 79 caps was off-white powder of the same weight, all weighing a total of 11.8g.

Martin will be sentenced next month.

Majid Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying an indictable quantity of MDMA.

Davis, of Punchbowl, was arrested around 7.30pm on the night of the Epik festival and found with 269 caps of MDMA hidden in a condom in his underpants.

On bail, he will be sentenced at a later date.

Ms Bui, who also remains on bail, will appear again in March.

A 25-year-old man who was charged with drug supply at the Epik festival has pleaded not guilty to three charges.

Gareth Ham, 25, is charged with supplying 1.1g of MDMA, possessing the same amount of the drug and dealing with property, proceeds of crime, $140 in cash.

He was remanded until February 22.

candace.sutton@news.com.au