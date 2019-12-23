Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island.
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

careflight fraser island spinal injuries
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        premium_icon Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        News Bundaberg firefighters have asked all smokers to extinguish their cigarettes in water after their investigations found some fires were caused by dropped cigarette...

        Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        premium_icon Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        News A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children...

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News Got an address to add? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au