Teen airlifted after highway rollover
TWO people have been hospitalised as a result of a single vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway at Coalstoun Lakes this morning.
A female teenager has been airlifted by helicopter in a serious but stable condition to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.
The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter landed at a school where they were met by the ambulance to transport the teenager to Brisbane.
A male patient was transported by road to Biggenden Hospital.
A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to scene at 10.13am.
More information to come.