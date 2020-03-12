Menu
Teen admits to lighting fire near house

Ross Irby
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A YOUTH has pleaded guilty to lighting a fire at Laidley that endangered a house.

Going before a judge in Ipswich Children's Court the teenager pleaded guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to grass that was so situated it was likely a dwelling would catch fire.

The charge relates to a fire at Laidley on May 19, 2019.

The youth, who can't be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of endangering property by fire.

The written facts of the Crown case were handed up to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer sought an updated pre-sentence report before the sentence could proceed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a pre-sentence report had been compiled for other charges recently heard before Ipswich Children's Court.

An order for the report was made with the matter adjourned for sentence to April.

children's court firebug ipswich court news
Ipswich Queensland Times

