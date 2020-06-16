Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged an 18-year-old after a stolen black Jaguar allegedly rammed a police car.
Police have charged an 18-year-old after a stolen black Jaguar allegedly rammed a police car.
Crime

Teen accused of ramming police car in stolen Jaguar

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old is among three people charged yesterday after allegedly using a stolen black Jaguar connected to a series of offences across the Gold Coast.

The vehicle was spotted driving dangerously through Coomera around 2.30pm yesterday, having been stolen during a Mermaid Waters burglary on June 13.

Police attempted to block the car at a petrol station on Ashmore Rd in Bundall a short time later, but the driver allegedly used the Jaguar to ram the police vehicle before fleeing.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle at a Southport shopping centre carpark and fled again, before being arrested after a short foot pursuit.

A man and woman who were allegedly passengers have also been taken into custody after attempting to leave the scene in a taxi.

The 18-year-old from Ellen Grove has now been charged with 13 offences including two counts each of burglary and committing an indictable offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, receiving tainted property, producing dangerous drugs, possessing a knife in public, obstructing police, attempted stealing, possessing drug utensils and driving unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

A 26-year-old Coomera man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and possession of utensils.

A 24-year-old woman from Surfers Paradise has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 9.

Investigations are continuing.

gold coast qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        premium_icon Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        News With reason to believe the family pet was stolen and concerned for the animal’s safety, the owner is now appealing to the public for help.

        Wearable art made from the heart

        premium_icon Wearable art made from the heart

        News The talented designer has released her second collection of unique, eye-catching...

        OPINION: Frecklington not fit to lead Queensland

        premium_icon OPINION: Frecklington not fit to lead Queensland

        Opinion Questions finally being asked about LNP leadership