Crime

Teen, 15, allegedly raided servos at knifepoint

by Luke Mortimer
18th Oct 2020 12:21 PM
POLICE have charged a teenage boy who allegedly robbed two Gold Coast service stations at knifepoint.

The 15-year-old boy, believed to be from the Logan suburb of Woodridge, allegedly targeted service stations at Coomera and Labrador between 3.40pm and 9.10pm on Saturday.

The juvenile has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing.

Officers were called to a service station at the intersection of Foxwell Road and Finnegan Way at Coomera about 3.40pm on Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing. File image.
Police believe the boy threatened a worker behind the counter with the knife before he demanded cash and fled the scene.

It's alleged the teenager then hit another service station on Brisbane Road at Labrador just before 9.10pm on Saturday.

Police allege the 15-year-old again threatened a worker with the knife and ran from the area with a small amount of cash.

Officers caught up with the boy and arrested him before charges were laid.

Police were continuing to investigate the armed robberies.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

