Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 14-year-old girl got off a bus on the Pacific Hwy at Windale and walked along Yertala Close at about 3.30pm.
The 14-year-old girl got off a bus on the Pacific Hwy at Windale and walked along Yertala Close at about 3.30pm.
Crime

Teen, 14, dragged into bushes, sexually assaulted

by Nick Hansen
21st Oct 2018 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl was dragged into the bush at knifepoint and sexually assaulted south of Newcastle yesterday, police said.

A major police operation is now under way to hunt down the man, including around scrub at Windale, where the attack allegedly happened.

The 14-year-old girl got off a bus on the Pacific Hwy at Windale and walked along Yertala Close at about 3.30pm.

She was then "approached by an unknown man armed with a knife", police said.

"The girl was dragged into the bushes and sexually assaulted. The man then ran from the scene and is believed to have driven away in a silver vehicle."

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have established Strike Force Kielpa to investigate the incident.

Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies.

Related Items

manhunt rape sexual assault violence against women

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Elderly woman injured in two-car crash

    BREAKING: Elderly woman injured in two-car crash

    Breaking AN ELDERLY woman has been injured in a two-car crash on Tallon Bridge near Bundaberg Hospital.

    UPDATE: Car not on fire, smoking from oil in engine

    UPDATE: Car not on fire, smoking from oil in engine

    Breaking A car on Gin Gin Rd reported on fire was smoking from oil in engine

    UPDATE: Lane closure following crash near Bunnings

    UPDATE: Lane closure following crash near Bunnings

    Breaking Two cars have crashed outside Bunnings in Kensington

    REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    Offbeat The amazing sight will be visible for only a short time

    Local Partners