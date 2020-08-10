TEEING OFF: Golf results from around the region

Mark Ramsay tees off on the tenth at Bargara Golf Club earlier this year as Brad Cumming and Ben Jackson watch on. Photo: Mike Knott.

BARGARA GOLF CLUB

Bargara chicken run

Fri 7th Aug: Women: Jacki Beer 37: Men: John Morgan 33

Bargara men

Thurs 6th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1::John Albion 39: Div 2: Don McKewen 38: Div 3: Allan Kerr 41: R/Up: Div 1: Ray Brown 38: Div 2:Ron Leslie 36 Div 3: Geoff Campbell 39: Rundown: Josh Phillips, S Flanagan 38, R Toovey, D Smith 37, R Weber (Vis), F Houlahan, T Capstick, M Ramsay 36, G Craig, K Drady, J McLaughlan, D Bowman 35, J Antrobus, R Fisher, Barry Rogers, G Cahill, J Bloem, G Sillars, Jeff Phillips 34, G Brown, W Adcock, K Matthews, C Blake, J Raszkiewicz 33,P Jamieson, R McNeilly, M Rubie (Want), A Grant, A Butcher, T Chapman 32 c/b: Sat 8th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Mike Paul 40 Pts c/b: Div 2: Frank Millar 40 Pts: Div 3: Jim McLaughlan 38 Pts: Div 4: Gary Le Bherz 41 Pts c/b: R/Up: Div 1: Ross Jackson (Vis) 40 Pts: Div 2: Dave Gordon 40 Pts:

Div 3: Neale Moller 38 Pts: Div 4: Darren O'Neill 41 Pts: Rundown: R Chambers, G Cahill 39, C Wake, Z Jago 38, P Stephenson, K Norris (Vis) 37, J Albion, A Chappell, B Tree, M Brett, D Allen, R McNeilly 36, N Paige, B Coleman, K Whan, B Harvey, D Bowman, Paul Cuskelly, B Casey, P Marschall, S Jamieson 35, P Landon, B Cook, K Warburton, A Forster, R Jackson 34, G Sillars, D Taylor, Des Ryan, R Weber (Vis), W Banks, Denis O'Brien, W Kleidon, G Klinstrom 33 c/b:

Sun 9th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winner: Bob Nicholls 40 Pts: R/Up: Mark Ramsay 37 Pts: Rundown: C Benn 36 R Chambers, R Fisher, T Marrinan (BB), B McLeod 35, D Pak-Poy, Morris Turner, S Bainbridge 34, A Douglas (Rich River), M Horswood 33

Bargara women

Thurs 6th Aug: Comp: Stroke Monthly Medal Sponsored by Inn Style Mensland: Winners: Div 1: Debra West 71: Div 2: Madeline Bragg 68: Gross: Div 1: Jill Marrinan 82 : Div 2: Madeline Bragg 96: Putts: Di Collins 25: Rundown: M Taylor 72, D Clements, M Philip, C Christensen 73, R Edgar, B Brabon, B Beh, S Flanagan, B Fitzgerald 74, C Turner, K McDonnell, A Jackson, G Ryan, L Hahn, A Donovan 75, P McKewen, J Marrinan, J Oxer, J Brown 76, C Bloem, S Reed, E Archibald, M Zande, J Milton, B Charters, Janet Beer 77, J Faithfull, L Saxby, K Nicholls, L Lanyon, R Gillam-Chambers, D Collins 78, S Leacy, J Poppelock 79 c/b:

Sat 8th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Joan Milton 34 Pts: Div 2: Janice Baker (Phillip Is) 39 Pts: Rundown: L Schafer 37, G Ryan, A Jackson 33, R Gillam-Chambers, R Edgar, Janet Beer, C Banks 32, K Nelson 31, S Wake, M Marsden, L Spruce, S Reed, J McLaughlan, J Kuorikoski 29, M Zande, E Cook 28 c/b:

Sun 9th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Comp: Stableford: Winner: Michelle Marsden 37 Pts: Rundown: Amanda Elder 36, W Smith 35, B Beh 32, J Marrinan, S Leacy, J Adams (Rich River) 30, G Ryan 29

Bargara veterans

Tues 4th Aug: Comp: Stroke Monthly Medal Sponsored by Carlyle Gardens Retirement Village: Ladies: Winners: Div 1: Bernie Fitzgerald 72: Div 2: Jo Oxer 71:

Div 3: Rhonda Jago 71: R/Up: Div 1: Kerry Gallagher 73 c/b: Div 2: Sallie Wake 72: Div 3: Kay Glynn 72: Gross: Div 1: Kerry Gallagher 84: Div 2: Jo Oxer 95: Div 3: Madeline Bragg 103: Rundown: G Ryan, W Ricketts, K Bowman, D Collins 73, F Taylor, M Bragg 74, A Johnson, Janet Beer, B Stolk (Bermagui) 75, D Clements, L Saxby, B Charters, B Brabon, L Spruce, D West, G Collins, A Donovan, J Maddock (Ocean Shores), T Lawes 77: Men: Winners: Div 1: Chris Wake 72 c/b: Div 2: Rory Jackson 69: Div 3: Paul O'Neill 72: Div 4: John Wilson 66: R/Up: Div 1: Des Ryan 72: Div 2: Dennis Somers 71 c/b: Div 3: Frank Donnelly 73 c/b: Div 4: Kris Tollefsen 71: Gross: Div 1: Steve Jameson 78: Div 2: Rory Jackson 82: Div 3: Paul O'Neill 90: Div 4: John Wilson 78: Eagles: Dave Ryan 8th: 21/7/20 - Mark Ramsay 18th: Rundown: B Taberer, B Waddell, D King, B Clayton (Wantima), D Moynihan,

I Johnson 72, D Hunter, N Stolk (Bermagui), L Glass, M Cherry, A Butcher,

R Fisher, J Chapple, M Hounslow, S List 73, B Philip, W Dunkley, M Smith,

R Brown, G Hillocks, K Drady, P Stephenson, P Jamieson, B Inglis, M Turner 74

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Bundaberg men

Saturday August 8 stableford A grade winner Matt Doolan 40 ocb from runner-up Dave Lester 40. B grade Keith Stoddart 37 runner-up Anthony Pisani 36. Consolations M Hart 37; J McEwan, Z Bainbridge 35; N Shaw 34; A Pashley, E Thomson, K Jones, F Lowe, M Betts, R Dowe, R Tolley 33; W Stewart, W Olsen, J Wooldridge, R Zielke, B Ives, R Hatt 32; CJ Mutatiri, R Pitt, E Albances, G MacDonald, P Hutchings 31.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday August 15 is a stableford and the day is generously sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland, Troy Coates, thank you Troy. In conjunction round 5 Handiskins. Sunday August 16 Bundaberg Junior Carnival. First round of the Men's 4 BBB Championships on Saturday August 22 and the Championships sponsored again this year by Ken's Kepnock Butchery, Ken and Sue Barritt, much appreciated by all players, the daily comp on Saturday August 22 is sponsored by Shane Olive, A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach, many thanks Shane.

Bundaberg sporters

Thursday August 7 sporters stableford (17 hole comp. 14th hole out of play, new cart path work) won by Frank Donnelly 39 points from runner-up Kerry Jones 37 ocb. Consolations K Thompson 37; J Redshaw, K Stoddart 36; G Hay, E Richardson, M Perks, D Obst 34; C Gibbons, K Pankhurst, S Sergiacomi 33; E Thomson, R Ephraims, R Maudsley, P Ryan, J Manteit 31. Approach 3rd D Obst eagle 3 par 5 and the 12th hole E Thomson 2.90. Pinshots, 2nd S Sergiacomi 6.50, R Ephraims 6.89. 4th G Kindler 7.25, J Redshaw 8.35. 8th R Ephraims 2.02, W Scott 5.40.

Thursday August 13 stableford.

Bundaberg veterans

Tuesday 17 hole stableford (14th out of play cart path maintenance) trophies on the day donated by Julie and Ross Wilson, many thanks Julie and Ross. Men's winner Kev Christensen 38 and Ladies won by Helen Davies 36. Men's consolations, L Killer, C Tanzer 37; Kenn Brown, D Shaw 36; D Hingston, R Wagner 34; R Maudsley, K Thompson, N Gray 32; G Strang, K Stoddart, B Stewart 31; R Hatt, N Land 30. Ladies consolations, V Mitchell, V Gray 34; D Rowley, J Norris 32; M Price, D Searle 31; C Wright 30. Men's pinshot 4th R Ephraims 0.86, C Tanzer 3.83. Approach 17th K Spencer 0.32, L Killer, K Christensen, R Price, B Mackinnon, B Pole, B Dansey, G Loveday, R Hatt, Hughes 8.88. Ladies approach 4th H Davies 0.14, P Teiniker, K Thompson, D Rowley, B Dummer, C Nicholas 6.19. Ladies approach 8th D Searle 1.82, D Crowley 3.02 and the 17th V Gray 0.93, V Mitchell 1.79.

To-day the competition is a stableford and the competition is sponsored by 1770 veteran golfers.

Bundaberg women

Saturday August 8 sweepstakes won by Jill Marrinan 33 runner-up Deon Fleming 27.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday August 15 is a stableford and the day is generously sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland, Troy Coates, our thanks Troy. In conjunction round 5 Handiskins.

First round of the Ladies 4 BBB Championships on Saturday August 22 sponsored by Kath Scotney and Sue Busch with thanks from all players, the daily comp. on Saturday August 22 is sponsored by Shane Olive, A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach, many thanks Shane.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 5th of August 2020.

34 Members played a Stroke and Putt/Monthly Medal and the First Round of Eric Mitchell Matchplay Trophy at Bundaberg GC.

Monthly Medal Winner was: Valmai Mitchell with 59 nett!.

1st Runner-up : Mick Cole with 63 nett.

2nd Runner-up : Allan Gray with 64 nett on c/b from

3rd Runner-up : Penny Teiniker with 64 nett.

4th Runner-up : Wayne Dye with 66 nett.

Nearest the Pins:-

Hole 4: Wayne Dye.,

Hole 8: Wayne Dye.,

Hole 14: Lindsay Gray.,

Hole 17 : Tim Marrinan.

Hole 17 (2nd Shot) : Mick Cole.

Winner of the Putts was Peter Drinkwater with 24 putts.

This week, on Wednesday the 12th, the Club will be playing an Ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Course.

Players are reminded to register by 7:30 am. Starting times are from 8:00am.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Notes August 9th, 2020

Competitions coming up:

Tuesday, August 11th , Vets' Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, August 13th, Ladies' Stroke, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 15th, Friendlies' Pharmacy Sponsored Single Stableford, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, Vets' Single Stroke

Men's Division 1

Winner Bill Herring 70 nett

Runner Up Mark Williams 73 nett C/B

Third Col Dennett 73 nett

Men's Division 2

Winner Len Stallard 67 nett

Runner Up Ken Albion 72 nett

Third Ray Burrowes 75 nett C/B

Ladies' Division

Winner Chris Simpson 71 nett C/B

Runner Up Rae McCliskie 71 nett

Chook Run Winners

1. Bill Herring 28 nett

2. Merryn Henke 28 nett

3. Len Stallard 29 nett

Thursday, August 6th, Ladies' Single Stroke

Winner Rose Cochrane 71 nett C/B

Runner Up Cathy Allen 71 nett

Third Joan Wright 72 nett C/B

Fourth Ilma Kidd 72 nett

Saturday, August 8th, Single Stableford

Single Division

Winner John Edwards 39 points

Runner Up Ted Buckland 37 points

Third Phil Luckett 35 points

Fourth Mark Williams 34 points C/B

Fifth Michael Stanton 34 points C/B

Sixth Norm Plath 34 points C/B

Seventh Harry Zawacki 34 points C/B

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 4th August, 2020

Winner: Joe Gough 70

Rundown Wayne Digby Adrian Porter 72

Other Scores: Peter Jenkins 74, Len Josey 75, Bruce McCormack, Bob Materna 77, Wally Chilcott, Gary Kraatz 78, Luke Fullerton 80, John Norris 83, Dave Mckay 85

Pin shot 3 and 12: Peter Jenkins

Approach Shot 4 and 13: Wayne Digby

Least Putts Peter Jenkins

Long Putt: Luke Fullerton

Members

Results from stroke event for Monthly Medal and Guzzlers Mug on Saturday 8th August, 2020

Winner A Division David Travis 72

Winner B Division Wayne Digby 72

Guzzlers Mug: Jason Shield 75

Other Scores Geoff Brandon 75, Jesse Findlay, Rodney Moller 76, Peter Jenkins 80, Alan Porter Paul Shyhun, Bob Materna 81, Brian Stevens 83, Quinton Jensen NCR,

Pin Shot 7 and 16: David Travis 3.2

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Peter Jenkins 4.0

Longest Putt: Rodney Moller

Up coming events:

Friday 14th August, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night

Saturday 15th August, 2020 3 Person Ambrose Green Keepers Revenge Day - Tee Off 12.00

Gin Gin Junior Carnival played on Sunday 9th August, 2020 sponsored by Craig Swift Golf Professional and Gin Gin Carrying Co

Boys 18 Hole Gross Ben Duncombe 79, 18 Hole Nett Lachlan Heycock 73

Boys 18 Hole Gross R/up Byron Berhandt 81, 18 Hole Nett R/up Drew Kitt 74

Girls 18 Hole Gross Kate McFarlane 75 18 Hole Nett Amara Burns 85

Boys 13 Hole Gross Henri Clegg 84, 18 Hole Nett Mysen Sinn 52

Boys 9 Hole Gross Ryan Jarick 67 9 Hole Nett Josh Dean 36

Girls 9 Hole Gross Shayna Rayner 67, 9 Hole Nett Kaily Pritchard 30

Boys 6 Hole Gross Theo Taylor 29 6 Hole Nett Jett Martin 20

Girls 6 Hole Gross Tiana Hart 40 6 Hole Nett Tahalia Cook 23

Boys 3 Hole Gross: Jonte Gledhill 23

Pin Shot 7 and 16: Kate McFarlane 3.0

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Jack Wooldridge 1.3, Byron Behrendt 4.7