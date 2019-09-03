Teeing up a change: Bundy golf course to become an orchard

Oakwood Golf Club's David Chivers will be spending less time manicuring greens and more time on the farm equipment as he transforms the golf course into a macadamia farm.

AFTER decades of living at and running the Oakwood Park Golf Course, owners David and Yvonne Chivers are closing the venue at the end of the month and turning the land into an orchard of macadamia trees.

Mr Chivers, 83, said while they could have continued running the course for the foreseeable future, it was time for a change and getting back to their agricultural roots with his grandson provided the perfect opportunity to hang up the clubs.

Mr Chivers said throughout the years they have had some fun at the course, but golf wasn't the same.

While the majority of golfers were respectful, he said there was a small number of irresponsible and disrespectful people who would hoon about the course in their buggies causing problems.

Coming from a background as an orchardist, Mr Chivers said delving back into the farming scene to plant 100 acres of macadamia will make his grandson a sixth generation orchardist.

He said macadamias appeared to have a good future which they were going to explore with a new variety that was said to have higher yields.

He said they were a good product with good flavour, health benefits and international demand.

With a considerable amount of earthmoving to be done, Mr Chivers was looking forward to the change and he said for all the work that was required on the land, he gained a lot of satisfaction from growing.

Having bought the property as a cane farm, Mr Chivers said initially they only put in a 9-hole golf course, but they gave into the demand for an 18-hole course and increased the course size.

The club notified their members several weeks ago to ensure they had enough time to find another club before the golfing financial year started back up.

Mr and Mrs Chivers thanked all the club's members and regular players for their support over the years,

The Oakwood Park course will be open until the end of the month and they are encouraging the community to have a hit on the greens before the closure.