TEDx's local line-up announced

WITH empowering ideas at the forefront of Bundaberg's first TEDx event, who better to share their story than local's who've excelled on the sporting field, on the stage and in the business world.

The line-up has been announced and audiences are sure to be impressed with the 18-person ensemble set to enlighten the crowd of curious minds at the TEDx presentation later this month.

Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky, two-time Commonwealth Games representative and PE Teacher at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School and vocalist Ruby Mills who not only graced the X Factor stage in 2016, but more recently secured a spot in the 36-piece big band, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, have been added to the line-up of inspiring people set to present later this month.

The line-up for TEDx Bundaberg is: Rachael Sarra (artist), Dan Banos, Giovanna Lever, Ian Stuart, Ruby Mills, Kerry Reid-Searl, Mat Grills, Morgahna Godwin, Nic Ryan, James Smith, Olav Muurlink, Di Wills, Robert McLellan, Ruben Meerman, Yvette Adams, John Sharpe and Taryn Gollshewsky with Peta Jamieson (MC).

TEDx Bundaberg will be held at the Moncrieff on September 20 from 8.30am - 5.30pm.

Tickets are $49 for adults, $29 for pensioner, students and seniors, and group of 10+ are $44.10.

Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea supplied by Alowishus Delicious is included in your ticket price.

Purchase your tickets at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre or head to https://bit.ly/2YLTof8.

Keep an eye out from one of the presenters in a later edition of this week's NewsMail.