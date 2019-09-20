TEDx speaker shares a powerful message

VOICE FOR FIRST NATION: Artist, Rachael Sarra will speak at the TEDx talk today and uses her incredible work to convey important messages.

TEDx is an internationally recognised concept where people from all walks of life share their journeys, up-hill battles, triumphs and perspectives, leaving the audience captivated and feeling inspired.

So when CQUniversity announced this format would be coming to Bundaberg, it’s no surprise that the community waited to hear the line-up with bated breath.

The speakers at today’s event includes a range of inspirational and successful voices, including designer, artist and illustrator, Rachael Sarra.

Ms Sarra, who’s work was recently selected to represent Bundaberg’s Milbi Festival, said her art and design closely represents who she is at her core and her indigenous heritage.

“I’m a proud Goreng Goreng woman, who has grown up in the Bundaberg area and my work aims to connect with my voice and culture,” she said.

“My art shows First Nation people that they aren’t alone and art speaks to people in a way that words don’t.”

The passionate artist said she was grateful to be able to speak on such a large platform like TEDx and would use the opportunity to be a voice for minorities and convey how powerful art and design can be.

“We’re all accountable for the outcomes of First Nation people and the way that we solve those issues isn’t working,” Ms Sarra said.

“It really needs to be driven by First Nation people and we need to be the ones shaping our future.”

Ms Sarra said mainstream platforms are lacking coloured women and despite indigenous people being one of the longest surviving races in history, the community has now come into a world where suicide and incarceration rates are increasingly and devastatingly high.

TEDx is today, with doors opening at 8am for an 8.30am start and finishing about 5pm. Purchase tickets for today’s event for the reduced price of $25 at https://bit.ly/2m2GyXX