Tedesco to be a rich Rooster for life

THE Sydney Roosters will shortly begin talks to offer champion fullback James Tedesco a lifetime deal that will make him the highest paid player in NRL history.

The NSW Blues Origin and Kangaroos superstar is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November, but Roosters supremo Nick Politis wants him off the market by then.

And Tedesco's father, John, says: "Why would anyone leave the Roosters? Seriously, they are another level."

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tedesco recently split from his long-time agent Isaac Moses, which allows him to start planning for what will possibly be his last big deal in the NRL.

Tedesco is on $1 million this year and $1.1 million in 2021. The plan is to add another three years, which would take him to 32 years of age.

All up it would be worth around $6 million over the next five years. There is talk his father will act as his new adviser.

What’s next for Tedesco? To win everything all over again. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"James has a degree, he's pretty smart and he knows what he's doing," John said. "The Roosters are a great club.

"You see why Sonny Bill Williams thinks so highly of Nick. And Robbo (coach Trent Robinson) is just unbelievable."

Politis was tight lipped when asked about the possibility of a life deal for their gun No.1.

"Of course we want to keep him here for the rest of his career," Politis said. "He has now sorted out his management situation and we'll talk at the appropriate time."

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

If he is already on $1 million-a-season, the new agreement would be worth a minimum $1.25 million, which would take Tedesco's earnings above any other player in the game.

The Roosters will have the funds freed up for Tedesco's upgrade from the pending retirements of Brett Morris and Mitch Aubusson at season's end, and the likelihood that co-captain Jake Friend will call it a day at the end of the 2021 NRL season.

Meanwhile, the Roosters remain hopeful of signing veteran Cronulla centre Josh Morris from the Sharks - even if they have to wait until round three to get him to Bondi.

The Sharks, however, want compensation to sign a new middle forward or back-up hooker for Blayke Brailey after the injury to Cameron King.