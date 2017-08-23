TECKnology to help with animal problems in Bundy

CRANKY kangaroo or a mischievous magpie?

Who you gonna to call? TECKnology.

Bundaberg Regional Council has engaged two indigenous men, Leslie Lowe and Brian Little, to be stock control contractors.

The pair have established TECKnology and the business can cater to all stock control matters and a full range of native animal relocations, from prowling possums to a curled-up carpet python.

Brian Little said TECKnology was about handling animals in the indigenous way.

"We have a long history of interacting with stock and native animals,” he said.

"Many men in my family were stockmen and the knowledge they have passed on really provides the skills to be perfectly suited to this business.

"Leslie and I have all the required permits and training to ensure we can appropriately deal with problems involving native animals and stock.

When it comes to dealing with snakes Brian said the natural instinct was to run - and quickly.

"However our people lived among wildlife and snakes were just a normal part of living in the bush,” he said.

"Leslie and I know the Bundaberg region well and we think this service is needed.

"We want to contribute to the place where we have our homes and through this service we can make that contribution. It's all about caring for your own backyard.”

The men also are among the handful of contractors in Australia with permits to handle bats.

Council environment spokesman Bill Trevor said the service would address an area that council has experienced difficulty in for a number of years.

"It's great to have Brian and Leslie with their knowledge and accreditation to be able to deal with stock control issues and to be able to respond to community concerns regarding sick or injured wildlife or even the means of dealing with troublesome wildlife,” Cr Trevor said.

"In the saddest circumstances where animals are badly injured and on Council land or roads, the contractors are able to humanely end the suffering of the animal.”

Residents requiring the services of TECKnololgy can contact 1300 883 699 to lodge a request with the council.

In addition to the livestock and native animal-related services the team can relocate swarming native bees and harvest wild honey.