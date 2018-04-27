Technology exhibits and experts at BFVG Agri-Hub

Drones will be a talking point at Agrotrend.

Drones will be a talking point at Agrotrend. Rhino Imaging

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers will showcase robotic, drone and sensor technology for use in agriculture, at the BFVG Agri-Hub at Agrotrend today.

Exhibitors in the Agri-Hub will be on-hand throughout the two days to talk to growers, croppers and graziers about robotic, drone and sensor technology application in agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will be one of the main exhibits in the BFVG Agri-Hub.

Staff will be on hand to tell growers all about precision agriculture and how it can help their vegetable enterprise.

DAF development horticulturist Celia van Sprang said the focus would be on how to best adopt precision ag technologies to suit individual needs.

"We can give advice on what equipment options are available and the experiences early adopters have had,” she said.

They will have on display a range of telemetry loggers that monitor cool chain conditions, collecting continuous data, for fruit and vegetables in domestic supply chains.

They will also demonstrate a live web-based link to remote air temperature monitoring devices that are enabled to allow real time monitoring of export shipments of citrus to Asian ports.

Community Lifestyle Solutions, with a "Pop Up Makerspace”, is another major exhibitor in the BFVG Agri-Hub.

The Makerspace will demonstrate gadgets such as 3D printers and mechatronic-type technology. CLS, a not-for-profit organisation providing a wide range of health and community services.

CLS secured funding through the Advance Queensland's Knowledge Transfer Partnership Program to develop a technology enabling people with severe and complex physical impairments to control electronic devices.

CLS has worked with primary producers with physical impairments to help them stay on-farm.

Damien Tracey, CEO of CLS, will also be presenting a Future Farming Masterclass on the Maker Movement, highlighting potential for agrarians, technologists and makers to collaboratively drive improvements in farming technologies and practices.

Other exhibits in the BFVG Agri-Hub include BFVG's VegNET project, Aerobugs, LESS Industries, CQUniversity, CSIRO and the Queensland University of Technology.

The exhibits in the BFVG Agri-hub will complement the series of Robots Drones & Sensor: Future Farming Masterclasses which will be held every hour over the two days at Agrotrend.

The Future Farming Masterclass itinerary is available at www.agrotrend.com.au.

The BFVG Agri-Hub is an initiative of BFVG funded by the Queensland Government's Engaging Science program.

RSVPs are not necessary to participate in a masterclass.