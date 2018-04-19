TECH FORTRESS: Toowoomba's $40m data centre opens

TOOWOOMBA has a new business gateway to the world, following today's opening of FKG Group's $40 million Pulse Data Centre.

The first regional tier III data centre of its kind in Australia, Pulse Data Centre adds to the estimated $11 billion worth of developments under way in Toowoomba, providing a new source of jobs and investment and enhancing the city's attractiveness to global businesses.

Officially opened by assistant minister for state development Julieanne Gilbert and Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio the data centre's opening marks a new phase of innovation for the region.

The brainchild of Gary Gardner and his team at FKG Group, the data centre reflects the global trend of large-scale data centres being located in lower-cost regions with economical land and building costs, along with access to clean and renewable energy, infrastructure, transport connections and skilled staff.

Congratulating the FKG Group team, project partners, suppliers and other stakeholders for the data centre's successful development, Mr Gardner said the data centre placed the Garden City in line with the world trend for regional data centres.

The Pulse Data Centre. Contributed

"The majority of the world's largest data centres are located not in capital cities but in regional areas, which thanks to the latest technology can provide not only lower costs, but also scalability and access to national communications infrastructure," he said.



"Together with our commitment to exploring opportunities for the development and production of our own power through clean and renewable energy sources, Pulse Data Centre is well positioned to become an extremely cost-competitive offering, attractive to businesses from around the world."

The new data centre is set to form the cornerstone of the Technology Park, as part of a broader strategy to develop an Innovation Precinct capitalising on the high-speed, low latency, carrier-neutral fibre-optic communications links to the data centre and within the park.

"We are currently in discussions with multiple strategic partners who are keen to work with us to progress the Innovation Precinct project and we are confident that we will turn the first sod by the end of the year," Mr Gardner said.

Schneider Electric Pacific Zone president Gareth O'Reilly said it had been a pleasure to forge a partnership with Mr Gardner and the FKG Group.

The Pulse Data Centre. Contributed

"We saw this as an opportunity to bring our global expertise in data centre solutions, energy management, and cybersecurity to Toowoomba and cement Australia's ability to host data centres to serve the Pacific zone," he said.

"The team set out to build in record time an energy efficient, reliable, secure and scalable data centre. That has been achieved by using our EcoStruxure platform and the Pulse Data Centre is a project everyone can be proud of."

Pulse Data Centre general manager Peter Blunt noted that with direct inland routes to major commercial centres such as Sydney and Brisbane, data centre clients could enjoy a high standard of physically diverse fibre connectivity.

"Customers ranging from leading financial institutions, government to global giants can take advantage of the centre's flexible offerings, from single racks to extensive private suites, protected by a fully integrated video, building and rack access system," he said.

For the Toowoomba region, the data centre has opened up new growth opportunities amid an anticipated doubling of the city's gross regional product over the next 15 years.

Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio said Pulse Data Centre was another important piece of the infrastructure puzzle that places the region at the cutting edge of innovation.

"The Toowoomba region has one of Australia's most robust regional economies, with its economic strength backed up by multi-billion-dollar investments in infrastructure from the private and public sector," he said.



"Developments such as Wellcamp Airport, Inland Rail and the Second Range Crossing are helping to open up our region to the world.



