‘Teary-eyed’ Trump pictured after loss

Crowds have booed Donald Trump as he arrived back at the White House where there have been scenes of celebration in the wake of Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election.

Mr Trump was on the green at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia at the time the result was announced.

Spot look at Donald Trump — who is not in a campaign war room prepping a legal battle — but is at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia #Election2020



📷: Al Drago/Getty Images



The latest: https://t.co/wSb5L8XQKp pic.twitter.com/MjAKR0GOsO — Beth Ponsot (@bponsot) November 7, 2020

Mr Trump eventually returned to the White House where mass celebrations have overtaken the streets.

Trump watches celebrations of his defeat as he returns to the White House from playing golf on Saturday. (Getty) pic.twitter.com/tj5YSYcWIg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

A very New York message for Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/SF6UpFTHa3 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 7, 2020

I love the look on Trump’s face as he watched the joyous celebrations of his defeat when he returned to the White House from playing golf today. pic.twitter.com/OgXoJeoKuS — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 7, 2020

Trump is teary-eyed as he arrives back to the White House, listening to celebrations of his utter defeat pic.twitter.com/ePaeKlBnVn — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 7, 2020



Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan tweeted footage of Mr Trump's motorcade travelling through Washington streets as people booed.

"Lots of thumbs down and middle fingers up," she added.

Chorus of boos follow President Trump’s motorcade as it passes through 18th and E streets en route to the White House. Lots of thumbs down and middle fingers up: pic.twitter.com/0tWXZOwgIR — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) November 7, 2020

Trump’s motorcade gets a warm welcome as they return to the White House pic.twitter.com/sipr7iHN2s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 7, 2020



There have been wild scenes across the United States as Mr Biden's supporters mark his victory.

News networks in the US this morning projected that Mr Biden would win the state of Pennsylvania. This has pushed him past the 270 electoral votes he needs to become America's next president.

Mr Trump immediately released a statement indicating he would not concede the election.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Mr Trump said.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump pointed out that states had not yet certified the results, and his campaign had launched multiple "legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor".

However, near-complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Mr Biden, allowing news networks to call the overall result, as they do every election.

Mr Trump followed up this statement with a tweet saying he won the election and that his observers were not allowed into counting rooms, which is not true.

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020



A US media report claims Mr Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from the White House "kicking and screaming".

As Biden supporters flooded Twitter with memes and posts hashtagged #TrumpMeltdown and #You'reFired, Vanity Fair claimed Mr Trump was showing signs he had gone "full delusional".

It tweeted that Mr Trump had "signalled to allies" that he'll never concede and "plans to barricade himself in the Oval office and refuse to come out if Biden wins".

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

In front of the White House: America the Beautiful pic.twitter.com/00ibfYQyFL — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 7, 2020



Originally published as 'Teary-eyed' Trump pictured after loss