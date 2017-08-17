Tears of joy as two stolen pups reunited with RSPCA staff

Two of three stolen puppies have been reunited with RSPCA.

TWO of three stolen bull-mastiff puppies have been found and reunited with emotional RSCPA staff.

The three female pups, valued at $465 each, were stolen in a shameless theft last week from the RSCPA Bundaberg shelter.

The thieves cut through a wire fence and stole the puppies, who were originally part of a litter of 10.

Manager Karina Taylor was overjoyed to see both dogs who were scared and had fleas but had been fed.

"One fella rang us up and said he had found one in his frontyard in Avenell Heights,” Ms Taylor said.

"A mum and her daughter brought one in yesterday afternoon after finding one in the frontyard in Avoca.

"I think we have scared the thieves and they are dumping them in a different areas.”

Ms Taylor said the woman who brought the pup to the shelter was unaware it had been stolen.

"The lady was walking towards us with the pup and the woman got a bit of a fright as we ran out hugging the puppy,” Ms Taylor.

Ms Taylor had an ominous warning for the thief with the remaining pup.

"We have the pup microchipped, the police are looking, we will find you.”