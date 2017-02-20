Tears flow for top Turtle Tremaine

TRAGEDY: Tremaine Tairawhiti, middle row second left, celebrates with his Turtles teammates on Friday.

ON FRIDAY night he was on top of the world, having taken out the Spring Cup with his teammates.

Just over a day later he was gone.

Tremaine Tairawhiti, 17, was killed when he was hit by a train at a North Bundaberg railway crossing in the early hours of yesterday.

Crashing down from a high after beating the Pythons 30-22, yesterday his fellow A grade Turtles rugby union players were mourning one of their own.

"This morning we lost a member of our family," coach Luke McCloskey wrote on the team's Facebook page.

"He's got one of the most infectious smiles and pound for pound one of the toughest young men going around," McCloskey wrote.

"It's with an empty heart and tears flowing, that the Turtles pass on our deepest condolences...We are all shattered by what's happened."

CELEBRATING: Tremaine Tairawhiti, front right, after Friday night's win with his Turtles teammates. Shane Jones

His family and friends have requested privacy as they mourn the teenager.

Brothers Rugby League's Scooter Nicol offered sympathies to Tremaine's family and extended an invitation to a talk by NRL mentor Jason Fiddes.

"To all of our players, staff and supporters...On behalf of Brothers Rugby League, we offer our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of Tremaine Tairawhiti, who sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning," he said.

"To his parents, Steve and Nadia - our club is behind you and your family and have our complete support.

"Remember, nobody walks alone! On Wednesday night at 6.30pm, we have a guest speaker at the Brothers Club, Jason Fiddes.

"Jason works for the NRL and will be speaking about many issues (including personal trauma and how to deal with critical incidents), drug and alcohol abuse.

"I ask that you all come along to listen, learn and support each other.

"We will all remember and honour our friend and brother!!

"Love and strength to you all."

Police are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred near the club's sponsor, the Railway Hotel.

Yesterday they continued to speak to witnesses and were preparing a report for the coroner.

TRIBUTES FLOOD IN

Rest easy Tremaine, you were a great kid and known by so many.

You will never be forgotten.

Big support coming from the Goulding family to yours. My prayers are with your family.

Tash Goulding

Rest easy mate, you will be missed by many.

Thanks for being you mate, until we meet again.

Hayden Lane

You deserved so much more from life than what 17 years could have ever given you.

But I know that in all your greatness and incredible ability to brighten anyone's day, you have still managed to make your mark on this world and on everyone you once met.

Rebecca Greiner

Fly high brother.

Andrew Van Zanden

It's unfair.

Tahala Vo

Rest easy big fella , much aroha to your whanau.

Eli Noovao

RIP Tremaine!

I (can't) even imagine the pain his family and beautiful girlfriend is in! Taken way to young.

He was such a sweet guy I don't understand. Heaven has gained another angel too soon.

Clarice Ward

Love you bro.

Khaliyah Nagas