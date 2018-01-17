Menu
Tears flow for 'larrikin' killed in bobcat accident

Doug Smith.
Doug Smith. Simon Young
Ashley Clark
by

AN OLD-SCHOOL larrikin who always kept his cool is how Doug Smith has been remembered by friends and loved ones.

The 65-year-old Bundaberg man was killed on Tuesday in a tragic accident involving a bobcat.

Emergency services rushed to a unit block on Avoca St about 5.30pm, where Mr Smith had been working in a shed.

It is understood he was found under the bucket of a bobcat he was working near.

Paramedics were called to the scene but he could not be revived.

Those who knew Mr Smith have been left shocked by his death.

Friend Andrew Arnel said he had once worked at Warburton Caravans Jayco with Mr Smith who was in charge of quality control and training.

"He was a bit of a known legend in the caravan world,” Mr Arnel said.

"He had been around for so long and knew so much - he was the bloke who taught me what I know and is why I am where I am today.”

Mr Arnel said Mr Smith had an infectious personality.

"He was definitely a larrikin, like a proper, old-school Aussie larrikin,” he said.

"He was always very cool, calm and collected.

"I probably will never meet anyone else like him.”

Mr Arnel said Mr Smith would be greatly missed by many in the community.

"He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, it's a very sad loss,” he said.

A Queensland Police media spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and it had been ruled out as a workplace incident.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said Mr Smith was working with a bobcat at his home when the tragic accident unfolded.

"After making inquiries and attending site, WHSQ will not be investigating the death of a man at Bundaberg,” the spokesman said.

"Inspectors have spoken with QPS and the man's former employer and established this incident is not work related, even though it involves a bobcat.”

Bundaberg News Mail
