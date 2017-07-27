Tears fall as friends and family farewell Bundy cop

"COMPETENT, courageous, tenacious and brave; dedicated yet understanding and compassionate to those who needed his help.”

There was no higher praise than that heaped upon Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton today at his memorial.

Memorial for Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

About 200 members of the police and emergency services "family”, as well as his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, packed the Bundaberg PCYC to honour a man as courageous in his fight with cancer as he was on the beat.

Officers pay respects to Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton at a memorial on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Act Sgt Broughton began his career in Ipswich before moving to St George in the state's west, where he fell in love with a teacher.

The funeral of Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton

He and Tanya moved to Bargara in 2009 where they married and had Damon, 6, and Luke, 3.

Carmen Loran remembers her brother, Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton at a memorial on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

He received the QPS Service Medal in 2015, the 2014 QPS 150 Year Citation and the G20 citation in 2016, and this year, the National Police Medal and 15 Year Class.

Deputy Commissioner Peter Martin delivered the valedictory, describing Wazza as a "huge influence”.

Officers pay respects to Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton at a memorial on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

"There is little doubt Warren's measured and thoughtful approach left a lasting effect on the officers he trained,” he said.

He fought his three-year battle with melanoma "the same way he lived his life - with courage and dignity”.

Snr Const Warren Broughton is survived by wife Tanya and sons Damon and Luke Broughton.

"Even on days where it was evident he was not feeling well, he just got on with the job, and went about making a difference.”

Superintendent Kath Innes described Waz's "positive, mischievous and infectious personality” while Sergeant Russell Williams remembered a "compassionate father and loyal friend” with a "wicked sense of humour... never one to hold back on how he felt”.

Officers pay respects to Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton at a memorial on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

And Warren's sister, Carmen, shed tears as she recalled a big brother who teased her with childhood stories right to the end.

"I remember the St George days - he'd talk about Friday night being 'fight night' and all the rabble out there,” she said.

Officers pay respects to Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton at a memorial on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

"I always hoped he'd take care of himself and his brothers and sisters in the police family.

"I'm sorry that he won't see his family grow up... we love you, Waz.”