Teams stays at the top tier of Bundy cricket

WE'RE BACK: The victorious Norths side will begin to defend their T20 title this Saturday when the new season starts.

WE'RE BACK: The victorious Norths side will begin to defend their T20 title this Saturday when the new season starts. Shane Jones

CRICKET: Four teams will continue to make up the top level of Bundaberg cricket.

The NewsMail can today reveal that Past Highs Combined Country will remain in the division 1 competition and will compete against Norths, Brothers and The Waves in the new season, which starts on Saturday.

There was doubt about PHCC entering but that has now been put to best with the Tigers confirmed in the draw released by the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

The side will face The Waves and Brothers on the first day when the T20 competiton starts at Kendalls Flat.

This season's division 1, division 2 and division 3 competitions will all start with a T20 competition.

They will then, after the Queen's Birthday long weekend next month, revert to one-day cricket all played at Salter Oval for the rest of the season .

The T20 finals are scheduled to be held in December with teams to compete for the NewsMail Cup in late December and the main premiership at the end of the season.

The competitions will now be call the Rum City Foods division 1, division 2 and division 3 competitions after the Bundy company came on board as naming rights sponsors.

"(Rum City Foods') Kelvin McIntyre was quite happy to come on board,” BCA president Ian Grills said.

"They want to sponsor Bundaberg sports and are committed to cricket.”

The deal runs for two years and covers seniors and juniors.

This season there will be four teams in division 1, four in division 2 and four in division 3.

Norths, Brothers and The Waves will field teams in all divisions with Isis in division 2 and 3 and PHCC in division 1.

Grills said Brothers is struggling to field a team in division 2 so anyone that wants to help can either contact the BCA or the club. The season starts for division 1 and 3 sides at 11.30am with division 2 to start on September 23.

View the division 1 draw at https://bit.ly/2QnX4wz.