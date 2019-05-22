Teams rise to the top in the latest matter of stats

ATTACK FOCUS: The Waves Tigers player Kristian Colasimone at Salter Oval on Saturday helped the competition to have one of its most attacking weekends in the past two seasons in the BRL.

SPORT: The winter season is starting to finally get some traction with rugby league returning and other competitions continuing after the Easter and other public holiday breaks.

Here are the five statistics that caught our eye over the past week.

1. The Waves is starting to find form.

It wasn't good enough for a win on Saturday but The Waves performance against Hervey Bay will leave them buoyed that a win isn't too far way.

The Eagles kept the Bombers to its lowest score in just under two years as the Hervey Bay side scored 44 in the win.

The last score lower than that was 42 to Maroochydore in 2017.

The Eagles will surely win a game sooner rather than later.

It might be this week.

2. Eagles know how to get results.

There is only one team in the Wide Bay Premier League that has not lost to The Waves or Brothers Aston Villa in their past five matches against both in the competition.

And no, it isn't Bingera or Doon Villa who both made the finals last year and even won the competition in the case of the Stripeys.

The United Park Eagles have not lost to The Waves or Villa since the side lost 5-1 to The Waves early in the last year's competition.

Since then the side has won four matches and drawn one against the two pinnacle teams of the competition.

The Eagles' win last Saturday was impressive.

The side became the first to score in the League against The Waves and on top of that won after beating Villa in the previous week.

Not many sides in the past seven years has beaten Villa one week and The Waves the next.

3. Let the points flow.

Last Saturday's three matches produced plenty of points in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade with all six teams scoring 16 or more in the competition.

It was the first time in two years it has happened where all sides in one weekend scored more than 16.

The last time it happened was in 2017.

Here's hoping it continues with more fast, flowing, attacking football.

4. Diggers create history.

Usually the Wide Bay League 2 doesn't rate a mention, but it needs to this week.

Diggers became the first ever team to start a season with nine wins and no losses after beating the KSS Jets 1-0 in Hervey Bay.

The side is the only team in the three-year history of the competition to start the year with wins in their first nine matches.

So far the development plan to build into the Wide Bay Premier League in the future is working perfectly.

5. Past Brothers women is the best team at the moment.

If you want to know the side with the longest streak in the top division of any sport then the Past Brothers women have that honour.

The side has won its past 12 matches in the competition, including five this season so far.

It continues a crazy year for the Brethren so far.

The side hasn't lost a match in reserves, A-grade or women this year.