Teams released soon for the trial

Samuel Tobin dives over the line to score a try for the Waves. Will he be picked for the trial?

LEAGUE: By the end of next week everyone should know who is playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League trial later this month, but it won’t be held in Childers.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland confirmed to the NewsMail that the ground could not hold the event, so it was likely that The Waves will now host the game.

The decision on the venue will be confirmed at a meeting by the BRL board and clubs on Monday.

The teams will also be discussed as clubs in the A-grade competition reveal who is available for the trial.

The squads will then be picked, which acts as selection for the 47th Battalion Bundy Bears team in May.