Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samuel Tobin dives over the line to score a try for the Waves. Will he be picked for the trial?
Samuel Tobin dives over the line to score a try for the Waves. Will he be picked for the trial?
Sport

Teams released soon for the trial

Shane Jones
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: By the end of next week everyone should know who is playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League trial later this month, but it won’t be held in Childers.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland confirmed to the NewsMail that the ground could not hold the event, so it was likely that The Waves will now host the game.

The decision on the venue will be confirmed at a meeting by the BRL board and clubs on Monday.

The teams will also be discussed as clubs in the A-grade competition reveal who is available for the trial.

The squads will then be picked, which acts as selection for the 47th Battalion Bundy Bears team in May.

bundaberg rugby league
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        premium_icon Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        Politics THE body representing aged care providers says regional home care services are going to be left in the lurch if proposed legislation goes ahead.

        Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        premium_icon Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        Business Business updates customers on what's happening

        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving