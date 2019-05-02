Teams ready to take field in 47th Battalion

RUGBY LEAGUE: Some of the region's best rugby league players are ready to show what Bundy has to offer in the 47th Battalion competition this weekend.

Held on the Sunshine Coast, this comp will see both a mens and womens side from Bundaberg take to the field in full force.

Coach for the womens team Andrew Filo said this year's team was shaping up well due to having more sessions to train as BRL and himself have worked together to implement a new selection process that allows him to have training camps to build culture.

"The focus at trainings has been getting the new structure, combinations and new plays together as one and building on the team morale,” he said.

"All 19 players that have been selected are all fit and rearing to get out on the field and show what Bundy has to offer.

"The team's strength is that even though the team is made up of players from three different clubs, there are many that have played together before which is at our advantage, but with the implementation of the new structure, the team has gelled together to know what their roles are for both on and off the field.

"But the biggest strength we have is our communication within our team.”

Filo said the selection process was really hard to cut down as it was from the 30 ladies that trialled and he wanted to thank all the ladies for all their hard work and everyone for their support.

"We do have a hard draw with some of the teams that we will face do have a few representative players from State and the Australian Jillaroos teams, but I know that our side is strong and will be competitive,” he said.

Men's coach Antonio Kaufusi said this year's team is a mobile pack full of experienced players and hard workers.

Kaufusi said with majority of the boys selected being able to play, it's been relatively smooth sailing for the side.

The games kick off at 10am Saturday at Sunshine Coast Stadium.