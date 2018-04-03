Team face sanctions over no-needles breach

One of the pools at the athletes village. Officials are investigating a team after syringes were found in the complex. Picture: AFP/ Peter Stebbings

INDIA has been cleared of doping after syringes were found in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games village.

But the world's biggest Commonwealth nation still faces punishment for breaching the village's strict 'no needles' policy.

The Commonwealth Games Federation and Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority launched the investigation after the syringes were found in a water bottle in the Indian boxing team's room at the weekend.

But testing of the syringes did not reveal any illicit substances.

In a statement, the CGF said there had been a breach of the no-needle policy and the federation court was to meet at 10am on Tuesday to discuss possible sanctions.

Officials had on Monday issued a "please explain" to an unnamed Games team after the syringes were found in a water bottle in the village, near the Indian team accommodation, at the weekend.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said a team, which he refused to name, had been "summoned" to appear before the CGF medical commission.

"Right now, this is very much an ongoing investigation," he said.

"There has been a clear breach of the 'no needle' policy and a CGA (Commonwealth Games Association) has been summoned to meet with the medical commission as part of our investigation.

"The (medical commission) report will include the testimony of the concerned CGA and that will be put forward to our federation court for further deliberation to determine the appropriate sanction."

The syringes have been linked to the Indian boxing team. Indian officials said a staffer found the syringes and turned them into the CGF medical commission.

Grevemberg said it had not yet been determined whether the needles were for legitimate medical purposes such as insulin injections, but "the breach is actually bringing needles into the village".

"There is a clear breach that these needles have been brought in and they were not supposed to be there," he said.

Grevemberg said the CGF was trying to conclude the investigation "as fast as possible".

"I know everyone's waiting, and so are we - we want this resolved as soon as possible," he said.

"Obviously, it's in everyone's interest to have this resolved before the opening ceremony."

Games chairman Peter Beattie said the scandal was "very unhelpful" in the lead-up to Wednesday night's opening ceremony, but vowed that "there will be transparency and nothing will be covered up".