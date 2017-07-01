Team spirit leads the way in run for charity

Ready for this year's Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run are Team Eddie, BSLSC, Bundaberg State High School, Team Bundy Sugar, The Friendlies, The Waves and Bundy Parkrunners

NEW and longstanding teams are getting busy preparing for the Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run being held Sunday, August 6.

Team prizemoney, donated by The Waves Sports Club, can be won for a charity of your choice in the categories of Community Group, Sports Club, Work/Employer, Primary School, Secondary School or Best Dressed.

Jude Edwards of Team Eddie, whose team raises money for the Cure for Brain Cancer Foundation, won the community category last year and said he was really grateful for the opportunity to raise funds for a charity close to his heart while doing something healthy for himself.

"If you are looking for a team to join you're welcome to join Team Eddie (Challenge Accepted password is teameddie), you can find us on Facebook,” he said.

Newcomer Bundaberg State High School is entering the challenge this year, creating more competition for that Secondary School category. Representative Kylie Milliken said the school was up for the challenge in this category.

"Our house captains will be working hard to promote the team and build up participant numbers,” she said.

"We were encouraged by Team Eddie to join up and we hope it will become an annual charity fundraising event for the school.”

The Friendlies are more than happy to be on hand to help out with first aid

Long-time supporter Bundy Sugar is again hoping to maintain its leadership role in the Work/Employer category. The team had a whopping 164 members last year.

Team captain and media officer Maria McMahon said Team Bundy Sugar had participated in the Cane2Coral each year since the event began in 2010.

"We've formed the largest team to date and challenge other employer groups to do the same,” she said.

"It's great having the support of team members to help get you to the finish line and it is a fun way to exercise.”

Event co-ordinator Michelle Stowe-Connor said Team Friendlies and Team BSLSC were disadvantaged in getting large team numbers because they were asked to supply so many volunteers on race day.

"We are grateful to FSPH for providing nurses on the water stations and to BSLSC for providing first-aiders along the course, which are absolutely critical roles to the safety of the event,” she said.

Friendly Society Private Hospital business manager Stuart Bonnett said Friendlies nurses and staff were proud to support this important event for the eighth consecutive year by staffing the water stations, even if it effects the numbers for Team Friendlies.

FC2C president Jason Pascoe said they were excited to see new teams coming on board this year, with 22 teams already signed up.

"It should be a great event this year for both individual entrants as well as for teams,” he said.

"We hope everyone will really enjoy the new scenic course, which will provide beautiful views of our Coral Sea and parklands.

"Make sure you check the video of the course, which is on our website”.

Register at www.cane2coral.com.au